CDL Major I Qualifiers Week One Recap and Week Two Outlook

(Gray News) - Week one of the Call of Duty League (CDL) season included a couple of surprises and new team introductions. With no roster untouched in the off-season, the 2024 season looks full of fresh faces and gritty gameplay. Before watching this weekend’s matches, it’s important to note what happened over the Opening Weekend of the 2024 CDL season.

Day One

The kickoff match-up between Atlanta FaZe and Boston Breach didn’t disappoint. FaZe has remained a powerhouse in the CDL since its inception, so the pressure was on Breach to test the waters this year. FaZe won the Search and Destroy (SnD) maps, with the first SnD coming down to round eleven. They also took the first Hardpoint, but only by 12 points. Breach decisively won the Control 3-1 and walked away with a 250-209 win on the map four Terminal Hardpoint. FaZe looked as solid as ever in their SnD, not surprisingly with the off-season addition of Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan, but were shaky regarding the respawns.

Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Thieves squared off for the day’s second match. Unfortunately for Thieves, Surge came out firing. Two well-executed Hardpoints and a 6-2 SnD win on Terminal solidified the 3-1 win for Surge. Thieves didn’t give up a round in the map three Control on Invasion, which might be a glimpse at a weakness for Surge and a strength for Thieves.

OpTic Texas and New York Subliners closed the day with another close battle. A slow start for OpTic saw them drop map one to Subliners. Subliners followed that up with a round 11 win to close out the SnD map two on Highrise. OpTic came back to life, winning Control and the second Hardpoint, but couldn’t keep the momentum, losing another round eleven to Subliners on map five. Subliners played great, but OpTic may need to get a handle on SnD before their round eleven issues become pervasive.

Day Two

Carolina Royal Ravens and Miami Heretics got their CDL debut in a head-to-head match to start Saturday. The Royal Ravens got the raw end of the deal as Heretics walked away with the sweep. Maps one and two were relatively close, but the Heretics put an exclamation point on the map three Control by not dropping a round.

Vegas Legion and Minnesota RØKKR were next up and took the match to map five. They traded wins on the Hardpoints, and RØKKR won in round 5 on Control. Respawns aside, Legion looked good on SnD. Over the two SnD maps, Legion only gave up three total rounds. Maybe it was an off day for RØKKR in search, but if not, they will need to find something fast.

Toronto Ultra and Los Angeles Guerrillas continued the day with a lackluster match. The Guerrillas floundered in the respawns but saved some face with a 6-4 win in the SnD on Highrise. Overall, the Guerrillas did not look organized, and the Ultra walked away with a solid victory to start their season.

Seattle Surge and Boston Breach closed out Saturday with a solid match. Breach managed to squeeze out a win on the first Hardpoint but fell behind in the final three maps of the series. The Control was close, going to round 5, but Surge is quickly demonstrating that they are a well-oiled machine.

Day Three

In one of the more exciting matches of the Opening Weekend, Carolina Royal Ravens took on Vegas Legion. The Royal Ravens ended up reverse-sweeping the Legion, but the play it came down exemplified why the CDL is so fun to watch. Round eleven on the map five SnD started with the Royal Ravens on the attack, one round win away from their first match win of the season. With one player down, Royal Ravens’ rookie Isaiah ‘Gwinn’ Gwinn went on the flank and caught Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz and Evan ‘Purj’ Perez unaware, picking up two eliminations. Legion’s Dylan ‘Nero’ Koch pushed up through smoke to try and salvage the situation, but Gwinn was ready and picked up his third elimination. Dillon ‘Attach’ Price was Legion’s last hope, but after trying to find an angle, he fell to Gwinn, who completed his first professional round eleven ace. Overall, the series had some great moments, like James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks’s ninja defuse, so keep an eye on these two teams going forward.

To add to the final-day excitement, New York Subliners and Los Angeles Guerrillas had a shootout in the second match. Every map was hotly contested, and neither team had a clear advantage. Map one came down to a two-point difference, map two went to a round eleven, and map three went to a round five. Subliners ended up pulling out the 3-2 match victory.

Match three was also close but heavily favored Atlanta FaZe. The Los Angeles Thieves kept things close over the three maps played but couldn’t end up on the positive side. FaZe took the series with a 3-0 sweep.

The final map of the Opening Weekend was between OpTic Texas and Minnesota RØKKR. OpTic won all of the respawn maps, even with a close call on the map three Control, which ended in a round five. But OpTic furthered the notion that they will struggle closing out their SnDs as they once again lost a round eleven. OpTic won the series 3-1, but they must mend their SnD woes to reach their true potential.

Week Two Qualifiers Outlook

After Week one, five teams remain undefeated, three are 1-1, and four are winless. Two winless teams, Boston Breach and Los Angeles Thieves, are facing off on Friday in the day’s second match. One team will finally pick up a win, but Thieves are in a dire situation as they only won one map in the two matches they played last week. OpTic will take on the undefeated Surge to close out Friday, which would be a big win for OpTic if they can pull it off.

The big match on Saturday is between Seattle Surge and Atlanta FaZe. Currently, both teams are undefeated, and if Surge makes it past OpTic unscathed, this will be a battle for the top of the standings. On Sunday, OpTic will kick off the day with a match against Carolina Royal Ravens. The match-up will be an exciting test for the fresh-faced Royal Ravens, who will see how they stack up against the well-established players of the OpTic squad.

The schedule for Major I Week Two Qualifiers is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 15th Miami Heretics vs. Vegas Legion - 3 PM EST / 2 PM CST / 12 PM PST Los Angeles Thieves vs. Boston Breach - 4:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM CST / 1:30 PM PST OpTic Texas vs. Seattle Surge - 6 PM EST / 5 PM CST / 3 PM PST

Saturday, Dec. 16th Miami Heretics vs. Minnesota RØKKR - 3 PM EST / 2 PM CST / 12 PM PST Vegas Legion vs. New York Subliners - 4:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM CST / 1:30 PM PST Atlanta FaZe vs. Seattle Surge - 6 PM EST / 5 PM CST / 3 PM PST Toronto Ultra vs. Carolina Royal Ravens - 7:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM CST / 4:30 PM PST

Sunday, Dec. 17th Carolina Royal Ravens vs. OpTic Texas - 3 PM EST / 2 PM CST / 12 PM PST Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves - 4:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM CST / 1:30 PM PST Boston Breach vs. Toronto Ultra - 6 PM EST / 5 PM CST / 3 PM PST



The coverage for this weekend’s slate of matches will be broadcast on the official CDL YouTube Channel.

