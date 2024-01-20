The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8) face the Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-6) in a clash of WAC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Information

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Avery Brittingham: 12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Gia Adams: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Taliyah Clark: 13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Adela Valkova: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Bella Earle: 11.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Payton Hull: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Addison Martin: 11.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Aspen Thornton: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Clare Traeger: 3.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

