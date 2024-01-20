TCU vs. Iowa State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Iowa State Cyclones (10-4) versus the TCU Horned Frogs (14-2) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
TCU vs. Iowa State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other TCU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
TCU Players to Watch
- Sedona Prince: 21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.3 BLK
- Madison Conner: 21.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaden Owens: 8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 7.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaliyah Roberson: 6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Addy Brown: 15.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Audi Crooks: 15.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kelsey Joens: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nyamer Diew: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hannah Belanger: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.