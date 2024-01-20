North Texas vs. South Florida January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's AAC schedule includes the South Florida Bulls (10-6) versus the North Texas Eagles (11-3) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
North Texas vs. South Florida Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Texas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Texas Players to Watch
- Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tommisha Lampkin: 14.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Desiree Wooten: 5.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dyani Robinson: 7.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Florida Players to Watch
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Carla Brito: 9.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Vittoria Blasigh: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Romi Levy: 10.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daniela Gonzalez: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.