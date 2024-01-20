The Houston Christian Huskies (5-8) face the Lamar Cardinals (8-4) in a clash of Southland teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Game Information

Lamar Players to Watch

Akasha Davis: 14.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Sabria Dean: 16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK R'Mani Taylor: 5.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacei Denley: 6.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Brooklyn Mitchell: 2.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Houston Christian Players to Watch

N'Denasija Collins: 14.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Kennedy Wilson: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Amy Cotton: 5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Enya Maguire: 7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

