Houston Christian vs. Lamar January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Lamar Cardinals (8-4) meet a fellow Southland team, the Houston Christian Huskies (5-8), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Sharp Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
Houston Christian vs. Lamar Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- N'Denasija Collins: 14.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kennedy Wilson: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amy Cotton: 5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Enya Maguire: 7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Lamar Players to Watch
- Akasha Davis: 14.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sabria Dean: 16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- R'Mani Taylor: 5.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacei Denley: 6.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooklyn Mitchell: 2.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
