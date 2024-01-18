The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) meet a fellow CUSA team, the UTEP Miners (8-7, 0-1 CUSA), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Don Haskins Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

UTEP Players to Watch

  • Tae Hardy: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zid Powell: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Otis Frazier III: 10.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Calvin Solomon: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Corey Camper Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Elias King: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jestin Porter: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Bufford: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jacob Johnson: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Middle Tennessee AVG Middle Tennessee Rank
182nd 75.1 Points Scored 64.1 349th
131st 69.3 Points Allowed 66.5 79th
266th 34.5 Rebounds 35.3 235th
121st 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 126th
345th 5.1 3pt Made 6.1 299th
162nd 13.8 Assists 10.2 344th
317th 13.7 Turnovers 13.1 294th

