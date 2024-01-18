Texas State vs. Troy January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas State Bobcats (10-4) face the Troy Trojans (4-8) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Texas State vs. Troy Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas State Players to Watch
- Ja'Niah Henson: 14 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylin Foster: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tiffany Tullis: 7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nicole Leff: 4.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Troy Players to Watch
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shaulana Wagner: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nia Daniel: 12 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Makayia Hallmon: 16 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.