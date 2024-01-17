The Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 squads at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPNU.

Texas Tech vs. Houston Game Information

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Warren Washington: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Pop Isaacs: 16 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Joe Toussaint: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Darrion Williams: 9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Chance McMillian: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK LJ Cryer: 16.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK J'wan Roberts: 7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Texas Tech vs. Houston Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Texas Tech AVG Texas Tech Rank 165th 75.9 Points Scored 78 108th 1st 49.4 Points Allowed 64.5 43rd 27th 41.2 Rebounds 38 122nd 2nd 15 Off. Rebounds 9.5 149th 135th 8 3pt Made 8.9 67th 149th 13.9 Assists 15.2 94th 11th 8.8 Turnovers 10.8 99th

