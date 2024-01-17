Rice vs. East Carolina January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (8-4) meet the Rice Owls (6-5) in a clash of AAC teams at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday.
Rice vs. East Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Rice Players to Watch
- Dominique Ennis: 13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Destiny Jackson: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malia Fisher: 9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shelby Hayes: 6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Danae McNeal: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amiya Joyner: 11.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tatyana Wyche: 5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Karina Gordon: 7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
