Texas vs. Kansas January 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Longhorns (13-1) meet the Kansas Jayhawks (7-5) in a clash of Big 12 squads at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.
Texas vs. Kansas Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Texas Players to Watch
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Madison Booker: 12.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Amina Muhammad: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kansas Players to Watch
- Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Holly Kersgieter: 11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- S'Mya Nichols: 13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Zakiyah Franklin: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
