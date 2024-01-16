Tuesday's AAC schedule includes the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) versus the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Charlotte Game Information

Rice Players to Watch

Max Fiedler: 10.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Travis Evee: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Mason: 12.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Keanu Dawes: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Anthony Selden: 6.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Charlotte Players to Watch

Igor Milicic Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 14.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Nik Graves: 9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dishon Jackson: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jackson Threadgill: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Rice vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison

Rice Rank Rice AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank 210th 73.8 Points Scored 67.5 324th 250th 73.8 Points Allowed 63.7 31st 147th 37.3 Rebounds 32.1 343rd 162nd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.7 340th 197th 7.4 3pt Made 6.4 277th 127th 14.3 Assists 13.4 191st 170th 11.6 Turnovers 9.4 26th

