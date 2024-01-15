The San Antonio Spurs (5-27), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at State Farm Arena, play the Atlanta Hawks (13-19). The game starts at 3:30 PM ET on TNT.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Information

Spurs Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (first in league).

The Spurs are getting 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this year.

Devin Vassell is putting up 18.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He is making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

The Spurs are receiving 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this season.

Tre Jones is putting up 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young posts 28.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Dejounte Murray posts 20.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (seventh in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela averages 12.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 59.1% from the field (ninth in league).

Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 17.5 points, 3.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.9% from downtown with 3.3 made treys per game (seventh in league).

Saddiq Bey posts 12.9 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Spurs vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Hawks Spurs 122.2 Points Avg. 111.3 122.7 Points Allowed Avg. 123.3 47.0% Field Goal % 45.5% 37.1% Three Point % 34.3%

