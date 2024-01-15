The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) play the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 6:30 PM ET on Monday.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Prairie View A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

  • Brian Myles: 7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Charles Smith IV: 12 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Felix Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Javontae Hopkins: 13 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andre Nunley: 4.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAPB Players to Watch

  • Rashad Williams: 19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Joe French: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kylen Milton: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lonnell Martin Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ismael Plet: 5.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Stat Comparison

Prairie View A&M Rank Prairie View A&M AVG UAPB AVG UAPB Rank
273rd 71.2 Points Scored 86.9 11th
335th 79.1 Points Allowed 89.3 363rd
297th 33.9 Rebounds 33.8 300th
165th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.6 299th
333rd 5.3 3pt Made 11.9 3rd
345th 10.2 Assists 16.8 35th
259th 12.6 Turnovers 12.8 269th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.