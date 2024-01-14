The Charlotte 49ers (8-5) meet a fellow AAC team, the UTSA Roadrunners (6-6), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at UTSA Convocation Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.

UTSA vs. Charlotte Game Information

UTSA Players to Watch

Kyra White: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Sidney Love: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Aysia Proctor: 9.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Idara Udo: 6.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Charlotte Players to Watch

Dazia Lawrence: 16.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tracey Hueston: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Imani Smith: 4.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jacee Busick: 6.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Porter: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

