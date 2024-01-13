Saturday's AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) versus the Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

UTSA vs. Charlotte Game Information

UTSA Players to Watch

Christian Tucker: 13.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlton Linguard: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Isaiah Wyatt: 10.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Edmonds: 8.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Charlotte Players to Watch

Igor Milicic Jr.: 12.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 13.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Nik Graves: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dishon Jackson: 10.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jackson Threadgill: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

UTSA vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank 91st 78.7 Points Scored 68.7 305th 337th 79.2 Points Allowed 63.5 29th 43rd 40.6 Rebounds 32.2 340th 52nd 11 Off. Rebounds 6.6 344th 25th 9.8 3pt Made 6.4 275th 114th 14.5 Assists 13.5 177th 131st 11.2 Turnovers 9.3 23rd

