UTEP vs. Florida International January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida International Panthers (5-9, 0-0 CUSA) face the UTEP Miners (8-5, 0-0 CUSA) in a matchup of CUSA teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
UTEP vs. Florida International Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UTEP Players to Watch
- Tae Hardy: 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 8.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Camper Jr.: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Florida International Players to Watch
- Arturo Dean: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Javaunte Hawkins: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Brewer: 8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jonathan Aybar: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
UTEP vs. Florida International Stat Comparison
|Florida International Rank
|Florida International AVG
|UTEP AVG
|UTEP Rank
|137th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|77.9
|114th
|289th
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|140th
|268th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|35.9
|218th
|137th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|85th
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|5.2
|338th
|62nd
|15.9
|Assists
|14.8
|104th
|353rd
|15.1
|Turnovers
|14.2
|332nd
