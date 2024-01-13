UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-10) face a fellow WAC opponent, the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-6), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Kade Hackerott: 10.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Iyana Dorsey: 16.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Arianna Sturdivant: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mele Kailahi: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Kylee Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ally Criddle: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tessa Chaney: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Eleyana Tafisi: 5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Liana Kaitu'u: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
