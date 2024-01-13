The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-10) face a fellow WAC opponent, the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-6), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Kade Hackerott: 10.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Iyana Dorsey: 16.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Arianna Sturdivant: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mele Kailahi: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Kylee Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ally Criddle: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Tessa Chaney: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Eleyana Tafisi: 5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Liana Kaitu'u: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

