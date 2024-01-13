UT Arlington vs. Seattle U January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) play a fellow WAC squad, the Seattle U Redhawks (1-9), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Redhawk Center. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET.
UT Arlington vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Avery Brittingham: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Gia Adams: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taliyah Clark: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Adela Valkova: 8.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Mya Moore: 12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Irena Korolenko: 10.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Peyton Howard: 7.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Makayla Moore: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Asta Blauenfeldt: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
