The Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 squad, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Information

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Warren Washington: 9.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Joe Toussaint: 14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Pop Isaacs: 15.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Darrion Williams: 9.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Chance McMillian: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kansas State Players to Watch

Cam Carter: 16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Tylor Perry: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK David N'Guessan: 7.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK William McNair: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG Kansas State AVG Kansas State Rank 127th 77.4 Points Scored 77.0 134th 54th 65.1 Points Allowed 70.6 166th 110th 38.3 Rebounds 40.6 45th 122nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 12.0 25th 62nd 9.0 3pt Made 7.8 154th 104th 14.8 Assists 15.3 93rd 121st 11.1 Turnovers 14.2 332nd

