Texas State vs. UL Monroe January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Texas State vs. UL Monroe Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas State Players to Watch
- Brandon Love: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Kaden Gumbs: 10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh O'Garro: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Turner: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Mason: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Nika Metskhvarishvili: 11.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyreke Locure: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Bolden: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Savion Gallion: 8.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyreese Watson: 8.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas State vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison
|UL Monroe Rank
|UL Monroe AVG
|Texas State AVG
|Texas State Rank
|290th
|69.7
|Points Scored
|69.6
|291st
|223rd
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|145th
|74th
|39.4
|Rebounds
|35.6
|232nd
|18th
|12.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|59th
|309th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|4.5
|354th
|76th
|15.5
|Assists
|12.3
|267th
|267th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.1
|208th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.