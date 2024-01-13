The Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Texas State Players to Watch

Brandon Love: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.5 BLK Kaden Gumbs: 10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh O'Garro: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Christian Turner: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Mason: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Nika Metskhvarishvili: 11.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyreke Locure: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Bolden: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Savion Gallion: 8.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyreese Watson: 8.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison

UL Monroe Rank UL Monroe AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank 290th 69.7 Points Scored 69.6 291st 223rd 72.7 Points Allowed 69.8 145th 74th 39.4 Rebounds 35.6 232nd 18th 12.2 Off. Rebounds 10.8 59th 309th 5.9 3pt Made 4.5 354th 76th 15.5 Assists 12.3 267th 267th 12.8 Turnovers 12.1 208th

