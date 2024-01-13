Saturday's Southland schedule includes the New Orleans Privateers (3-8) meeting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-4) at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas A&M-CC vs. New Orleans Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M-CC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Alecia Westbrook: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK Paige Allen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mireia Aguado: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Violeta Verano: 5.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Orleans Players to Watch

Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Alexis Calderon: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jayla Kimbrough: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Zoe Cooper: 3.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.