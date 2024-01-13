On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (15-19) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI+.

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, NBCS-CHI+

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama averages 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 3.2 blocks (first in league).

Keldon Johnson puts up 17.6 points, 3.9 assists and 6.3 boards per game.

Devin Vassell puts up 18.2 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.9 points, 4.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Tre Jones averages 8.2 points, 5.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Bulls Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, DeMar DeRozan gives the Bulls 22.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Coby White gets the Bulls 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Patrick Williams gets the Bulls 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He is making 54.0% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls are receiving 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Alex Caruso this year.

Spurs vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Spurs Bulls 111.7 Points Avg. 109.9 123.0 Points Allowed Avg. 112.0 45.6% Field Goal % 45.5% 34.6% Three Point % 35.9%

