Lamar vs. Nicholls State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) play the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) in a clash of Southland teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Lamar vs. Nicholls State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Lamar Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar Players to Watch
- Terry Anderson: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Hamilton: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jakevion Buckley: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- Jamal West: 16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Diante Smith: 13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Robert Brown III: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen White: 10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Byron Ireland: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lamar vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison
|Nicholls State Rank
|Nicholls State AVG
|Lamar AVG
|Lamar Rank
|250th
|72.2
|Points Scored
|82.5
|41st
|287th
|75.7
|Points Allowed
|78.0
|325th
|227th
|35.7
|Rebounds
|40.5
|46th
|303rd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|38th
|83rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|8.7
|76th
|347th
|9.9
|Assists
|17.2
|30th
|182nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.4
|306th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.