Baylor vs. Iowa State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (7-4) play the Baylor Bears (11-0) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Baylor Players to Watch
- Dre'Una Edwards: 12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Addy Brown: 14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nyamer Diew: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Hannah Belanger: 9.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
