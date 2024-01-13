Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC slate includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) playing the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Abilene Christian Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Airion Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Jack Madden: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cameron Steele: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kavion McClain: 5.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hunter Goodrick: 9.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison
|Cal Baptist Rank
|Cal Baptist AVG
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Abilene Christian Rank
|287th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|76.4
|153rd
|57th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|293rd
|78th
|39.3
|Rebounds
|33.9
|296th
|59th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|257th
|262nd
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.0
|304th
|334th
|10.8
|Assists
|13.9
|153rd
|137th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|13.1
|289th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.