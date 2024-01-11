UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Seattle U January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9, 0-2 WAC) face the Seattle U Redhawks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) in a clash of WAC teams at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UT Rio Grande Valley Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Elijah Elliott: 15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- JJ Howard: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Cameron Tyson: 19.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kobe Williamson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Paris Dawson: 6.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|Seattle U AVG
|Seattle U Rank
|220th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|76.0
|158th
|340th
|79.6
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|71st
|284th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|36.3
|202nd
|267th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|199th
|345th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|7.3
|206th
|177th
|13.5
|Assists
|13.9
|154th
|330th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|12.6
|253rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.