Thursday's WAC schedule includes the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-6) versus the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-8) at 8:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington vs. Utah Valley Game Information

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Avery Brittingham: 12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Gia Adams: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Taliyah Clark: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Adela Valkova: 8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Nya Threatt: 6.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Kylee Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ally Criddle: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Tessa Chaney: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Eleyana Tafisi: 5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Liana Kaitu'u: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

