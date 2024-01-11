Abilene Christian vs. Grand Canyon January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1, 2-0 WAC) meet the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7, 0-2 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Abilene Christian vs. Grand Canyon Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Airion Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Jack Madden: 11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Cameron Steele: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kavion McClain: 5.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.9 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 13 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rayshon Harrison: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Collin Moore: 9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Duke Brennan: 8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
Abilene Christian vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Abilene Christian Rank
|34th
|83.4
|Points Scored
|75.8
|163rd
|110th
|68
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|280th
|37th
|40.8
|Rebounds
|33.8
|290th
|34th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|248th
|224th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|5.6
|323rd
|223rd
|12.9
|Assists
|13.6
|169th
|229th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|13.4
|301st
