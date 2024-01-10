TCU vs. Oklahoma January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN Networks.
TCU vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller: 16.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Micah Peavy: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Avery Anderson III: 8.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Otega Oweh: 15.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- John Hugley: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rivaldo Soares: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
TCU vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison
|TCU Rank
|TCU AVG
|Oklahoma AVG
|Oklahoma Rank
|13th
|86.5
|Points Scored
|83.0
|38th
|119th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|63.1
|25th
|88th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|39.8
|60th
|75th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|152nd
|300th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|9th
|19.3
|Assists
|14.2
|141st
|227th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.7
|259th
