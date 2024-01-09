The Iowa State Cyclones (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) face the Houston Cougars (12-0, 0-0 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 squads at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game is available on ESPN2.

Houston vs. Iowa State Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

  • Jamal Shead: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • LJ Cryer: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • J'wan Roberts: 7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Emanuel Sharp: 13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Vier Francis: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Tamin Lipsey: 15.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Keshon Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Milan Momcilovic: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Robert Jones: 9.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Curtis Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Houston vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Houston AVG Houston Rank
14th 86.3 Points Scored 75.5 167th
4th 58.2 Points Allowed 50.0 1st
158th 37.2 Rebounds 41.1 31st
125th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 14.7 2nd
212th 7.2 3pt Made 8.1 126th
12th 18.6 Assists 14.1 144th
91st 10.7 Turnovers 8.9 10th

