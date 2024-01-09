Tuesday's Big 12 slate includes the Baylor Bears (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) facing the BYU Cougars (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Baylor vs. BYU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Baylor Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Rayj Dennis: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Kobe Walter: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yves Missi: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Jalen Bridges: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jayden Nunn: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

BYU Players to Watch

  • Spencer Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Noah Waterman: 11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Richie Saunders: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaxson Robinson: 16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Trevin Knell: 11.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. BYU Stat Comparison

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG BYU AVG BYU Rank
8th 88.4 Points Scored 90.1 6th
119th 68.5 Points Allowed 61.0 11th
190th 36.5 Rebounds 44.3 7th
59th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 11.6 29th
35th 9.6 3pt Made 12.8 1st
39th 16.7 Assists 22.2 1st
181st 11.8 Turnovers 9.5 32nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.