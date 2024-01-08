Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans January 8 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6, 0-0 Southland) meet a fellow Southland squad, the New Orleans Privateers (5-7, 0-0 Southland), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tommie Lewis: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alonzo Dodd: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zondrick Garrett: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Jordan Johnson: 21.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jah Short: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- D'Ante Bell: 4.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison
|New Orleans Rank
|New Orleans AVG
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|147th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|76.9
|126th
|298th
|76.3
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|245th
|139th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|33.5
|302nd
|182nd
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|294th
|332nd
|5.4
|3pt Made
|10.2
|15th
|294th
|11.8
|Assists
|17.0
|34th
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
