Monday's Southland schedule includes the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-6, 0-0 Southland) against the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Houston Christian Players to Watch

  • Michael Imariagbe: 11.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Marcus Greene: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bonke Maring: 8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Pierce Bazil: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jay Alvarez: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

  • Garry Clark: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dayne Prim: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lance Amir-Paul: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Owen Dease: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-CC Rank Texas A&M-CC AVG Houston Christian AVG Houston Christian Rank
147th 76.3 Points Scored 69.6 292nd
105th 67.6 Points Allowed 83.2 357th
24th 41.8 Rebounds 40.8 39th
19th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 10.7 69th
322nd 5.6 3pt Made 4.2 358th
81st 15.5 Assists 12.3 264th
259th 12.7 Turnovers 16.5 362nd

