UTEP vs. Chicago State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 7
The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) hope to stop a five-game losing skid when visiting the UTEP Miners (8-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Don Haskins Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTEP vs. Chicago State matchup.
UTEP vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTEP vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTEP Moneyline
|Chicago State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|UTEP (-9.5)
|131.5
|-600
|+430
UTEP vs. Chicago State Betting Trends
- UTEP has covered just twice in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- The Miners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 12 times this season.
- Chicago State has covered eight times in 21 matchups with a spread this year.
- Cougars games have hit the over eight out of 21 times this season.
