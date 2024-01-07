Sunday's contest between the UTEP Miners (8-7) and Chicago State Cougars (7-14) squaring off at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTEP, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UTEP vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

UTEP vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 71, Chicago State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: UTEP (-7.3)

UTEP (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

UTEP is 3-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Chicago State's 10-10-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Miners are 4-8-0 and the Cougars are 8-12-0. UTEP has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in the last 10 games. Chicago State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Other CUSA Predictions

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners are outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game with a +87 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.1 points per game (182nd in college basketball) and give up 69.3 per outing (131st in college basketball).

The 34.5 rebounds per game UTEP averages rank 265th in the country. Its opponents grab 34.3 per contest.

UTEP knocks down 5.1 three-pointers per game (344th in college basketball) at a 28.4% rate (336th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 its opponents make while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc.

The Miners' 93.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 221st in college basketball, and the 86 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 85th in college basketball.

UTEP has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (318th in college basketball play), 3.8 fewer than the 17.5 it forces on average (fifth in college basketball).

