Tony Pollard has a good matchup when his Dallas Cowboys face the Washington Commanders in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Commanders concede 126.5 rushing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Pollard has run for a team-best 935 yards on 235 carries (58.4 ypg), including five rushing TDs. Also, Pollard helps out in the air attack with 295 receiving yards on 53 catches (18.4 ypg).

Pollard vs. the Commanders

Pollard vs the Commanders (since 2021): 4 GP / 34.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 34.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Commanders have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

12 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The rush defense of the Commanders is allowing 126.5 yards per outing on the ground this year, which ranks 25th in the league.

Opponents of the Commanders have put up 14 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Commanders' defense is 16th in the NFL in that category.

Cowboys Player Previews

Tony Pollard Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Pollard Rushing Insights

So far this season, Pollard has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 16 opportunities).

The Cowboys pass on 56.7% of their plays and run on 43.3%. They are third in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 53.5% of his team's 439 rushing attempts this season (235).

Pollard has rushed for at least one touchdown four times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has five total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 45 offensive TDs).

He has 56 carries in the red zone (57.7% of his team's 97 red zone rushes).

Tony Pollard Receiving Props vs the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-120)

Pollard Receiving Insights

In five of 16 games this season, Pollard has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Pollard has 11.3% of his team's target share (65 targets on 574 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 65 times, averaging 4.5 yards per target (134th in NFL).

Pollard, in 16 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

With 11 red zone targets, Pollard has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

Pollard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Lions 12/30/2023 Week 17 16 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 12 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 11 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 16 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 20 ATT / 68 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

