Sunday's contest at Reed Arena has the Texas A&M Aggies (12-2) squaring off against the Auburn Tigers (11-3) at 4:00 PM ET on January 7. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 win for Texas A&M, who are favored by our model.

The Aggies enter this contest following a 54-50 loss to Georgia on Thursday.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 66, Auburn 58

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

The Aggies' signature win of the season came in a 65-51 victory on November 25 over the California Golden Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41) in our computer rankings.

Texas A&M has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

The Aggies have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Texas A&M is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Cal (No. 41) on November 25

63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 49) on December 3

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 83) on November 12

83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 120) on December 6

81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on November 30

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.7 FG%

10.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.7 FG% Janiah Barker: 12.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

12.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Aicha Coulibaly: 11.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

11.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Endyia Rogers: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72) Sahara Jones: 5.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 25.7 points per game with a +359 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.9 points per game (69th in college basketball) and allow 49.2 per outing (second in college basketball).

