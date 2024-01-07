Spurs vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (5-29) are big, 10.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSW. The point total in the matchup is set at 236.5.
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-10.5
|236.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played 16 games this season that ended with a combined score over 236.5 points.
- San Antonio has had an average of 234.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- San Antonio is 14-20-0 against the spread this year.
- The Spurs have been victorious in four, or 12.1%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has a record of 1-8, a 11.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +360 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 21.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Spurs vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Spurs Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|10
|28.6%
|113.1
|224.3
|111.4
|234.3
|224.5
|Spurs
|16
|47.1%
|111.2
|224.3
|122.9
|234.3
|233.3
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Five of the Spurs' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Against the spread, San Antonio has an identical winning percentage (.412) at home (7-10-0 record) and away (7-10-0).
- The Spurs score only 0.2 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (111.4).
- San Antonio has put together a 10-9 ATS record and a 5-14 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|14-20
|6-4
|21-13
|Cavaliers
|19-16
|1-1
|18-17
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Spurs
|Cavaliers
|111.2
|113.1
|26
|21
|10-9
|5-0
|5-14
|5-0
|122.9
|111.4
|27
|6
|4-1
|13-6
|1-4
|15-4
