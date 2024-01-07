Jake Ferguson will be up against the second-worst passing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Washington Commanders in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Ferguson's stat line shows 65 grabs for 692 yards and five scores this season. He posts 43.3 yards receiving per game.

Ferguson vs. the Commanders

Ferguson vs the Commanders (since 2021): 3 GP / 15.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 15.3 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed nine opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have conceded a TD pass to 28 opposing players this year.

Washington has given up at least two TD receptions to six opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is giving up 259.3 yards per outing this year, which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this year, the Commanders have given up 35 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.2 per game. That ranks 32nd among NFL teams.

Cowboys Player Previews

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-118)

Ferguson Receiving Insights

In eight of 16 games this year, Ferguson has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ferguson has been targeted on 96 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season (16.7% target share).

He has been targeted 96 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (79th in NFL).

Ferguson has posted a touchdown catch in five of 16 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored five of his team's 45 offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

With 22 red zone targets, Ferguson has been on the receiving end of 23.7% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/30/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 8 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 6 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 5 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

