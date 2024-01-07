Dak Prescott vs. Sam Howell in Week 18: Cowboys vs. Commanders Preview, Stats
With the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Washington Commanders (4-12) squaring off on January 7 at FedExField, Dak Prescott and Sam Howell will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: FedExField
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Dak Prescott vs. Sam Howell Matchup
|Dak Prescott
|2023 Stats
|Sam Howell
|16
|Games Played
|16
|68.4%
|Completion %
|63.1%
|4,237 (264.8)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,793 (237.1)
|32
|Touchdowns
|20
|8
|Interceptions
|19
|242 (15.1)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|264 (16.5)
|2
|Rushing Touchdowns
|5
Dak Prescott Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 280.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Commanders Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Commanders are bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 32nd in the NFL with 480 points ceded (30 per contest). They also rank 32nd in total yards allowed (6,172).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Washington ranks 31st in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 259.3, and it ranks 32nd in passing TDs allowed (35).
- Against the run, the Commanders have been one of the lesser defenses in the league, allowing the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL (126.5 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 16th with 14 rushing touchdowns allowed.
- On defense, Washington is 23rd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 40.7%. It is 18th in red-zone percentage allowed at 54.7%.
Sam Howell Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 215.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Cowboys Defensive Stats
