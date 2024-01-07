With the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Washington Commanders (4-12) squaring off on January 7 at FedExField, Dak Prescott and Sam Howell will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Dak Prescott vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Sam Howell 16 Games Played 16 68.4% Completion % 63.1% 4,237 (264.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,793 (237.1) 32 Touchdowns 20 8 Interceptions 19 242 (15.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 264 (16.5) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 280.5 yards

: Over/Under 280.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Commanders Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Commanders are bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 32nd in the NFL with 480 points ceded (30 per contest). They also rank 32nd in total yards allowed (6,172).

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington ranks 31st in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 259.3, and it ranks 32nd in passing TDs allowed (35).

Against the run, the Commanders have been one of the lesser defenses in the league, allowing the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL (126.5 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 16th with 14 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Washington is 23rd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 40.7%. It is 18th in red-zone percentage allowed at 54.7%.

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 215.5 yards

: Over/Under 215.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Cowboys Defensive Stats

