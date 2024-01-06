Saturday's contest at UTSA Convocation Center has the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7) taking on the Wichita State Shockers (5-9) at 3:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 68-62 victory for UTSA, who are favored by our model.

The Roadrunners lost their last matchup 82-54 against East Carolina on Tuesday.

UTSA vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 68, Wichita State 62

Other AAC Predictions

UTSA Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Roadrunners beat the Texas A&M-CC Islanders on the road on November 15 by a score of 66-59.

UTSA has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (three).

UTSA 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 172) on November 15

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 195) on November 10

90-66 at home over UTEP (No. 221) on December 3

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 231) on November 18

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 298) on November 25

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 30.7 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 30.7 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65) Elyssa Coleman: 10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.9 FG% Sidney Love: 10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Idara Udo: 6.5 PTS, 45.3 FG%

6.5 PTS, 45.3 FG% Aysia Proctor: 9.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.8 points per game (241st in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per outing (198th in college basketball).

The Roadrunners average 67.3 points per game at home, compared to 60.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, UTSA is allowing 63 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 65.8.

