UTSA vs. Wichita State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday's AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) playing the Wichita State Shockers (4-8) at 3:00 PM ET.
UTSA vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
UTSA Players to Watch
- Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Sidney Love: 12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aysia Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Idara Udo: 6.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Daniela Abies: 12.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre'Zure Jobe: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Salese Blow: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
