AAC opponents face one another when the Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) welcome in the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners have shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
  • UTSA has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Roadrunners are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 162nd.
  • The Roadrunners average just four more points per game (78.5) than the Owls give up to opponents (74.5).
  • When it scores more than 74.5 points, UTSA is 6-4.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

  • UTSA scores 80.1 points per game at home, and 76.3 on the road.
  • The Roadrunners are giving up fewer points at home (74.8 per game) than away (85).
  • Beyond the arc, UTSA knocks down fewer triples on the road (9 per game) than at home (10.3), and makes a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (34.7%) too.

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Army L 63-53 UTSA Convocation Center
12/28/2023 Prairie View A&M W 103-89 UTSA Convocation Center
1/2/2024 UAB L 78-76 UTSA Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Rice - Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center
1/10/2024 @ Memphis - FedExForum
1/13/2024 Charlotte - UTSA Convocation Center

