Saturday's contest that pits the Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) versus the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Tudor Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 80-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rice, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

UTSA vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 80, UTSA 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-8.2)

Rice (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.2

Both Rice and UTSA are 5-8-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Owls are 5-8-0 and the Roadrunners are 8-5-0. Rice is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests, while UTSA has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners have a -9 scoring differential, putting up 78.5 points per game (94th in college basketball) and conceding 79.1 (338th in college basketball).

UTSA ranks 49th in the nation at 40.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 40.3 its opponents average.

UTSA hits 9.7 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents.

UTSA has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 11.1 per game (120th in college basketball) while forcing 9.9 (329th in college basketball).

