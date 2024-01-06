The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) in a matchup of WAC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup in this article.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Abilene Christian Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM Abilene Christian (-9.5) 156.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Abilene Christian (-9.5) 157.5 -520 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends

UT Rio Grande Valley has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Vaqueros have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Abilene Christian has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 12 times this season.

