The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) after losing seven road games in a row. The 'Jacks are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup's over/under is set at 145.5.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -7.5 145.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

UT Arlington has played seven games this season that ended with a point total over 145.5 points.

UT Arlington's average game total this season has been 146, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UT Arlington is 9-3-0 against the spread this year.

UT Arlington's .750 ATS win percentage (9-3-0 ATS record) is higher than SFA's .417 mark (5-7-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 7 58.3% 78.6 151.1 68.8 142.3 146.1 UT Arlington 7 58.3% 72.5 151.1 73.5 142.3 142.5

Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends

The Mavericks' 72.5 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 68.8 the 'Jacks allow to opponents.

UT Arlington has put together a 7-0 ATS record and a 6-3 overall record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 5-7-0 2-3 7-5-0 UT Arlington 9-3-0 4-2 8-4-0

UT Arlington vs. SFA Home/Away Splits

SFA UT Arlington 4-2 Home Record 5-1 3-2 Away Record 0-7 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 2-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-2-0 80.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

