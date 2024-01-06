The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks have given up to their opponents (39.9%).

UT Arlington is 4-5 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 46th.

The Mavericks put up an average of 72.5 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 68.8 the 'Jacks allow.

UT Arlington is 6-3 when it scores more than 68.8 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

At home UT Arlington is putting up 79.7 points per game, 13.8 more than it is averaging away (65.9).

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are giving up 17.4 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than away (81.6).

UT Arlington knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than on the road (7.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (31.1%).

