Saturday's contest between the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) and No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) matching up at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Longhorns, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Longhorns' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 74-47 victory against Texas Tech.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68

Texas Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 12 UConn Huskies on December 3, the Longhorns captured their best win of the season, an 80-68 home victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Longhorns are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Mountaineers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 52) on December 13

74-47 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 66) on January 3

76-44 over South Florida (No. 111) on November 25

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 112) on December 27

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Madison Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 34.9 points per game (posting 90.8 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and allowing 55.9 per outing, 44th in college basketball) and have a +523 scoring differential.

The Longhorns have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, posting 91.7 points per contest, 0.9 more than their season average of 90.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.