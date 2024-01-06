The Texas Longhorns (14-1) will visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) after victories in three straight road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns' 90.8 points per game are 37.1 more points than the 53.7 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Texas has put together a 14-1 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.

West Virginia's record is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 90.8 points.

The 81.8 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 25.9 more points than the Longhorns give up (55.9).

West Virginia is 12-0 when scoring more than 55.9 points.

Texas has a 14-0 record when giving up fewer than 81.8 points.

The Mountaineers shoot 48% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Longhorns concede defensively.

The Longhorns shoot 51.8% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Mountaineers concede.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Madison Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

Texas Schedule